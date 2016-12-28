Teen dad accused of assaulting infant daughter appears in court

ROCKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A teenage father from Northport had his initial day in court Wednesday to face charges of aggravated assault and assaulting a child.

Neil Legasse is accused of injuring his 11-week old daughter, who police say suffered broken bones as a result.

Sheriff’s deputies and Belfast police were called to the Waldo County Hospital Friday night. Legasse had taken the baby girl there and emergency room staff notified police of her injuries. Detective Gerry Lincoln said he and others talked to Legasse at the ER, and arrested him after the baby was taken by helicopter to Portland.

Investigators wouldn't give many details of what they believe Legasse did to injure the child, or why he did it.

The good news in this case is that police say the baby is recovering and was released from the hospital Sunday night. Detective Lincoln said the infant is with her mother. He also said Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services is now involved in the situation as well.

As for the father, Legasse made his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Rockland. The judge set bail at $1,000 cash, and ordered Legasse to have no contact with his baby daughter or any other child under the age of six.

