19-year-old charged with assault, attempted murder in Buxton shooting

Brandon Lasante (Photo: York County Jail)

BUXTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A man from Buxton was arrested Monday, charged by state police with assault and attempted murder.

Brandon Lasante, 19, had been the subject of an ongoing shooting investigation by Buxton police and State Police's Major Crimes Unit.

Few details were released by officials on the incident — only that it happened Aug. 6 on Old Orchard Road and that Lasante was a suspect.

Lasante lives at 58 Old Orchard Road, and was taken into custody at that residence without resistance after law enforcement obtained a search warrant.

Both charges were aggravated, Class A crimes.

Lasante's bail was set at $250,000 cash with additional conditions that bar him from direct or indirect contact with the victim.

He was transported to York County Jail pending arraignment.

