Teacher is court ordered from contacting student in Kennebunk

KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — A judge has ordered a Kennebunk High School teacher to avoid contact with a student for two years because of an abuse complaint.



A District Court judge issued a civil protection order against 29-year-old health teacher Jill Lamontagne, who's been at the school for five years.



The Journal Tribune reports that the student's mother wrote in a complaint that the two engaged in an inappropriate relationship. A lawyer for Lamontagne on Wednesday denied the accusations and declined further comment.



Regional School Unit 21 Superintendent Katie Hawes says Lamontagne is on leave while the district investigates the claims.



She said the school is working with the appropriate agencies and following protocols "to ensure the safety of our students and our staff."

