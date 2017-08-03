CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The TD Beach to Beacon has been bringing world class runners to Maine for two decades now.

Not only does the race put the state in an international spotlight, it also gets the community involved on a local level. Each year, a non-profit, youth organization is selected to be the beneficiary of the race.

As runners make their way across the Beach to Beacon course, a local non-profit is receiving a donation of $30,000 from the TD Bank Charitable Foundation. It was the idea of race founder Joan Benoit Samuelson and bank president Bill Ryan, who both had a soft spot for Maine kids.

“And really saw this as a way to give back to the community through a significant event”, said TD Bank's Larry Wold.

Strive is an agency that provides independence opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities. When it was selected as the beneficiary in 2007, it was only a few years old.

“We weren’t very old and it helped us really shine a light on our programs and tell a pretty wide audience about what we do”, said Strive's Peter Brown.

At that point in the agencies development, the donation made an immediate impact.

“It let us make some renovations to our teen center, buy new equipment for individuals to be able to use, as well as educational supplies", Brown said.

The Center for Grieving Children was the beneficiary five years ago. The organization provides support for children and families who have experienced death or life threatening illnesses.

“Tough work, satisfying. I was a family myself, so I came through the door like everybody else”, said the center's Ann Heros.

The donation helped the center create a much needed position of volunteer coordinator.

“Volunteers are the essence of what happens here. If we don’t have volunteers, we can’t do our work”, Heros said.

The benefits go well being that initial donation. In the years that follow, each of the non-profits are allowed 25 spots in the race, which they use as fundraising opportunities. At the Center for Grieving children that has resulted in an additional $135,000 over the past five years. They say being named a beneficiary of the Beach to Beacon is a gift that keeps on giving.

Joining the group of beneficiaries is this year’s selection, Let’s Go. It's a childhood obesity prevention program run by The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center.

