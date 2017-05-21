Target practice in the woods leads to over two acre forest fire

BUCKSPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Officials say a forest fire that broke out in the town of Bucksport began during target practice Officials say they were called to Williams Pond Road where two people were shooting guns. They say the sparks from either firing the gun or from the bullet impact, started the fire, which spread over two acres. First responders were able to knock down the fire quickly. Crews from Orrington, Orland and Dedham responded to the scene. The Bucksport fire chief says this is the third forest fire in the last week they've been called to.

