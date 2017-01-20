WCSH
Close

Talking Trump over breakfast

Customers at Becky's Diner share their thoughts about Donald Trump's inauguration over a cup of coffee

WCSH 7:39 AM. EST January 20, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- On Inauguration Day, the breakfast crowd at Becky's Diner in Portland has no shortage of opinions about the new president.

NEWS CENTER's Kelsey Fabian heard a range of hopes and fears as she hopped from table to table on Friday morning.

Some customers said signs of economic improvement since the election bode well for the future of the Trump administration. Others had no interest in watching Donald Trump take his oath of office.

One customer chose to keep his focus not on a single leader but rather on the public as a whole saying, "I'm optimistic about the American people."

Copyright 2016 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories