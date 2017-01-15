Swish-out cancer raises $48,000 this year

Spectators watch the Swish-Out Cancer fundraiser in Gorham.

The annual Swish-Out Cancer fundraiser brought in a lot of money once again.

Totals this year topped $48,000.

The basketball tournament for people of all ages took place at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham on Sunday.

Hundreds of people participated once again, enjoying friendly competition for a good cause.

This year, the tournament is 23 years-old which means you can find some team, like the one from the Long Creek Youth Development Center that have been around for decades.

“We have a lot of awesome staff there that know how to play basketball and we actually had some kids originally to play in that division and we just played from there,” said Kim Deering.

Other participants have a more personal reason for playing.

“I lost my grandfather to cancer<” said Jeffery Duqette. “Cancer obviously affects everybody to an extent and I think everybody knows somebody that has had cancer and just what they do and how much money they raise is fantastic.”

All the money raised from Swish-Out Cancer goes to the Maine Children's Cancer Program .

