Surveillance footage shows "disoriented" Sanford woman before she went missing

Kerry Rear surveillance footage

Kattey Ortiz, WCSH 11:31 AM. EST January 31, 2017

SANFORD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police in Sanford have released surveillance footage of a woman from the night she went missing.

40-year-old Kerry Rear was last seen January 22 around 8 p.m.

Police say Rear was disoriented, wet, and in stocking feet that night when she went to Lil' Mart. She believed she was in a bank, and had two conversations with employees before leaving the store.

Within minutes, she came back and asked about making a bank deposit.

She was last seen walking toward Country Club Road, wearing brown sweat pants and a black puffy jacket with a pink-lined hood.

Rear is 5'6" 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact Sanford PD at 207324-9170 and ask for Detective Small, extension 227.
 

Sanford police looking for missing woman last seen Jan. 22

