Courtesy: Patrick Garrett

TOPSHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Law enforcement is responding to a "suspicious incident" in Topsham, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office.

They say Topsham Police are on scene at Munroe Lane, as well as Topsham Fire and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

A witness tells NEWS CENTER a bomb squad is on scene.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2016 WCSH