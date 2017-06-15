Suspect wanted out of Maine fires shots, crashes during hour-long pursuit: police

(Photo: File via NECN)

(NECN) — A suspect allegedly fired shots and crashed in New Hampshire after fleeing from Massachusetts State Police troopers Thursday night.

While details are limited, state police say the hour-long chase began in Malden, Massachusetts. The suspect was wanted out of Maine.

According to state police, the suspect fired at the troopers who were giving chase.

The car has crashed, and state police say the pursuit has ended.

Police did not say where in New Hampshire the suspect crashed, but they noted that the chase went through Merrimack Valley.

No further information was immediately available.

