Suspect sought in jewelry store smash-and-grab

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police are investigating a brazen jewelry store smash-and-grab on Wednesday afternoon, where the suspect used a hammer to steal pieces of jewelry.

Police say M.A. Stork Company on Forest Avenue in Portland was robbed just after 4:15 p.m, when a male wearing a baseball hat, sunglasses and a bandana covering his face entered the store.

The suspect broke several glass display cases with a hammer and stole several pieces of jewelry before taking off on Woodford Street, toward Baxter Boulevard, according to police.

Two employees and a customer were at the store at the time. One employee suffered minor cuts from broken glass but did not need medical treatment.

Suspect description:

a white male

5' 09"

medium build

sunglasses

white baseball cap

dark bandana

dark jacket

light pants

backpack

Police say they are reviewing store surveillance video and will decide later whether or not to release it.

If anyone has information that might help identify the suspect, call the Portland Police Department at (207) 874-8575.

© 2017 WCSH-TV