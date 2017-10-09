Suspect on the loose after standoff at Portland motel

Police had a standoff at the Motel 6 in Portland Monday night. They believed Vincent Teruel, who is wanted in connection with a domestic violence assault, was in his room but he was not there.

UPDATE: State Police are looking for a Hollis man who was involved in a domestic violence assault Sunday night.

Police say 40-year-old Vincent Teruel checked himself into a room at Motel 6 in Portland Monday, but was not in the room when police entered it late Monday night.

As a precaution, police had evacuated the entire fourth floor and most of the third floor of the motel Monday before discovering the man they were looking for was not at the hotel any longer.

Police are asking for help from the public. Anyone with any information about Teruel is asked to call State Police in Gray at 657-3030.

Nearly three dozen residents of the motel were allowed to return to their rooms after troopers found Teruel's room was vacant.

Police said they suspected Teruel might be armed, which was one of the reason's the motel was evacuated, but a gun, supposedly Teruel's was found late Monday night at another location.

Around 1:00 AM Tuesday morning, police teams cleared the scene at the Motel 6 and guests were allowed back into their rooms.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Several law enforcement agencies responded to the area of a Portland motel.

Motel 6, located in Portland on the Portland-Westbrook line near the intersection of Brighton Avenue and Riverside Street, seemed to be the focal point of the response.

This man from Aroostook County is trying to pick up his dog at Motel 6 where there’s an active situation and state police are on the scene pic.twitter.com/SGOpAsBEsL — LEE GOLDBERG (@WCSHSPORTSGUY) October 9, 2017

Maine State Police's crisis management team was seen in the area shortly before 5 p.m. Additionally, a man was seen wearing bulletproof armor that said "negotiator" on it. A SWAT team was also seen in the area.

The top two floors of the motel were evacuated, and anyone trying to check in were sent away.

Negotiators on scene were using a bullhorn to implore the person inside the hotel to surrender. Officials say the suspect was on the fourth floor, and he was involved in a domestic violence incident Sunday night in York.

The fire alarm was also heard going off.

► PHOTOS: Authorities respond to incident near Portland motel

This story is developing.

© 2017 WCSH-TV