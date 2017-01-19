Suspect implicated in crimes across two counties

Police say Anthony Yurchick committed crimes at businesses in Blue Hill and Brewer (Photo courtesy of Hancock County Sheriff's Dept.) (Photo: Custom)

BLUE HILL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police said criminal activity at several businesses across two counties was the work of the same perpetrator.

Detectives from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office arrested 49-year-old Anthony Yurchick of Blue Hill on Tuesday.

The investigation that resulted in his aprehension involved two separate thefts from gas pumps at Tradewinds Market and a thrift shop both located in Blue Hill. The charges related to those crimes include theft, burglary and criminal mischief. In building their case against Yurchick, police executed search warrants in Brewer and Holden.

An additional charge was added the next day by Brewer Police. They said Yurchick was also responsible for an armed robbery with a gun at a motel in Brewer.

Yurchick is being held at Penobscot County Jail.

