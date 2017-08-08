Suspect arrested in Lewiston apartment scam

Nate Poulin. Lewiston police have issued a warrant for his arrest.

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Lewiston have made an arrest in connection with an apartment scam that affected at least three people.

Last week, police urged 37-year-old suspect, Nathan Poulin, to turn himself in, issuing a warrant for his arrest and charging him with four counts of theft by deception.

Poulin was transported to Androscoggin County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, police say, and anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. Crystal Lachance at 207-513-3001, ext. 3310.

