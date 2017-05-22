Suspect arrested in fatal Easter shooting

A month after police named Antoinne Bethea as a suspect in a fatal shooting in Bangor, he was arrested during a traffic stop in Ohio

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The man named by police in their investigation into a fatal shooting in Bangor on Easter turned up in Ohio.

Antoinne Bethea was the passenger in a car that was pulled over by police in Euclid, Ohio during a traffic stop on Sunday night. Officers arrested Bethea after a background check showed he was wanted in Maine.

Bethea is 40 years old, goes by the nickname Prince, and originally hails from New Haven, Conn.

Bangor Police said Bethea was involved in a shooting on Easter that killed 36-year-old Terrance Durel, Sr. in the area of Highland Avenue.

Durel's mother, Theresa Reed, spoke to NEWS CENTER about the shooting. She said Durel had moved to New Orleans, but was back in Maine to visit his son at his ex-wife's home. His ex-wife was in a relationship with Bethea. Reed said an argument broke out between the two men and Bethea shot Durel twice.

Bethea is being held in Ohio pending extradition proceedings.

