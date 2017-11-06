She will join two-time Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Stanley Forman and CBS Sportscaster Bob Neumeier in receiving the award on November 16th at the Seaport Boston Hotel. (Photo: WCSH)

Boston, MA (NEWS CENTER) -- NEWS CENTER contributor and consultant Susan Kimball has been selected to receive the Silver Circle Award from the National Association of Television Arts and Sciences New England Chapter. The awards ceremony will by held November 16 at the Seaport Boston Hotel.

Kimball is a beloved reporter who has covered a wide variety of topics during her 28 year career in Maine.

Beloved by all who worked with her, Kimball is known for her blending of words, pictures and natural sound. Her sensitivity in covering difficult issues is rivaled only by her intelligence and keen sense of humor.

