'Survivor' winner's fundraiser now in its 5th year

AP , WCSH 3:28 PM. EDT June 24, 2017

DURHAM, Maine (AP) - Maine "Survivor" winner Bob Crowley is in his fifth year of raising money for disabled veterans through his competition inspired by the reality television show.

Crowley calls the survival challenge in Durham a combination of physical and mental challenges like the ones on the popular TV show. The competition this weekend features a firefighter, teacher, accountant and a WABI-TV anchor, to name a few.

Crowley tells WABI-TV that each of the 18 contestants donated $300 "to be treated like crap for a whole weekend." The proceeds from the competition cover the cost for veterans and others to stay at Maine Forest Yurts, Crowley's 100-acre campground.

The retired teacher was joined at this year's competition by another "Survivor" winner, Richard Hatch.  Both collected $1 million for winning CBS' "Survivor."

© 2017 Associated Press


