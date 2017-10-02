WCSH
Survival expert offers tips to help survive shootings

Maximizing Survival against public shootings

John Blunda, WCSH 11:55 PM. EDT October 02, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Following the shooting in Las Vegas, a question came up: If this were to happen here, what could we do to maximize our chances of getting away safe?

I reached out to a local expert that you've met before.

In an officer's shoes: shoot or don't shoot?

Back in May, NEWS CENTER's Chris Costa interviewed Peter Joyce about police-involved shootings.  Today, we changed the environment of the event to an open-air concert venue which mirrors the Las Vegas location.

Click on the video for his tips and tricks to avoid injury.

