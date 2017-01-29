Supporters come to President Trump's defense

(NEWS CENTER) -- While some have protested President Trump's refugee executive order, others have come to his defense.
Peter Thiel, founder of internet pay business Pay Pal says ban has been mis-labeled as a religious ban.
Thiel released a statement through the company Facebook page Saturday saying, 'Peter doesn't support a religious test, and the administration has not imposed one."
Some world political parties also came to President Trump's defense. The German Democratic Party released a statement on their Facebook Page that read, 'For the first time ever one can say from a nationalist perspective: keep going, USA.'
President Trump himself addressed criticism hurled his way. 'Our country needs strong borders and extreme vetting, NOW," Trump tweeted. Look what is happening all over Europe and, indeed, the world - a horrible mess.'
