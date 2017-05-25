Superintendent says no adults saw bullying of student who died by suicide

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

UPDATE: The Superintendent of Schools in Lewiston says no teachers or administrators where aware that the student who died by suicide Monday spurring a student protest against bullying, was in fact being bullied.

Superintendent Bill Webster says, "Two of her classmates approached me directly to say that she was not being bullied. This does not mean that bullying did not take place. It does mean that we can never stop doing work to encourage children to come forward to an adult when they are struggling with the unkind words and actions of others."

RELATED: Lewiston School Department Press Release

Webster say he has spoken with the father of the deceased student and they have come up with two strategies.

"First, he suggests that if a school believes a student may be at risk of suicide, the school should immediately send the student to the hospital, and that hospitals will take these situations more seriously if the referral is made directly from the school. Second, the father believes that if a parent comes to a school expressing a concern about their child struggling with life, the school’s response should be that the child should immediately go to a hospital, and that referring parents to mental health providers is insufficient and allows too much time to pass."

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Students at Lewiston Middle School took to the steps of the school on Wednesday to protest bullying after they say a classmate who recently committed suicide was bullied online and in person.

Lewiston Middle School (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

50 students organized and participated in a protest outside their school because they said they feel like administrators and teachers did not do enough to help the student who took her own life.

Students said they were not allowed to hold a vigil for the student who committed suicide, which also led to the protest.

The girls who organized the event say the teen who died was their friend. They are wearing shirts with her name and so they have been blurred out for this video.

These girls organized event - say girl who died by suicide was their friend. Shirts with her name are blurred out. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/jg16npJWLK — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) May 24, 2017

Lewiston Superintendent of Schools told NEWS CENTER the school is respectful of the way students at LMS are choosing to mourn today.

The principal of the Middle School says none of the students will get in trouble for participating in the demonstration.

LMS Principal says students won't be punished. Says there are "a lot of students hurting right now" - fears domino effect. #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/eOceHjzD0N — Kristina Rex (@KristinaRex) May 24, 2017

Principal Jake Langlais has consented to hold a vigil for the teen who committed suicide tonight at 7:45 p.m. He says students say bullying outside of school on social media is a problem.

Phones were ringing off the hooks at the Lewiston Middle School office as parents called to find out about the protest.

This story will be updated.

© 2017 WCSH-TV