Super Bowl LI raises awareness for human trafficking in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- While thousands of fans are heading to the super bowl this weekend, the big game is also expecting to draw thousands of human trafficking victims.

According to the U.S. Attorney General, the Super bowl is the Single Largest Human Trafficking Incident in America.

It’s not so much the case that people BECOME victims of sex trafficking at the super bowl, but that many victims are BROUGHT in to be used at the Super Bowl.

10,000 sex workers were brought to the Super Bowl in Miami back in 2010—that number is expected to rise following Polaris’ recent data.

But cases of human trafficking are not just on the rise at super bowls—they are also increasing here in Maine.

The Polaris Project--an organization dedicated to stopping Human Trafficking—said the number of cases in Maine has nearly doubled since 2015.

One advocate says that is because incidences like this often go under reported for a number of different reasons stemming from fear for their safety.

Advocates hope to use this weekend’s event to raise more awareness.

“Those crimes are happening every single day and so I feel like the super bowl and so I feel like the super bowl because it’s happening… is something that people are focusing on,” said Candace Sabol, a law enforcement support advocate from the Spruce Run-Womancare Alliance.

For those who concerned with someone’s safety, specifically human trafficking, call 1-888-373-7888.

To contact the Spruce Run- Womancare Alliance, click here.

