Substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old student, police say

CARIBOU, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A substitute teacher working with RSU #39 is charged with gross sexual assault after a complaint of a possible sexual relationship with a student, according to Caribou police.

According to Chief Michael Gahagan, the police department received a complaint from the school district on May 24 alleging there were possible "sexual relations" between a substitute teacher and a student.

After investigating, police say 22-year-old Colby Conroy of Woodland was arrested and taken to the Aroostook County Jail, arraigned by a judge and released on $600 bail.

The victim was 15 years old.

Conroy will appear in court on July 6.

© 2017 WCSH-TV