Substantial Portland construction to close State Street for months

Portland summer construction (Photo: http://portlandme.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=ec8a9fa7a, Custom)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- A construction project in Portland that is expected to last for months and heavily disrupt traffic will begin Wednesday.

The project is aimed at replacing storm drains, sewer systems and other utilities that are outdated or in need of improvement.

Site preparation followed by storm drain installation will begin near Back Cove on Monday. Then on July 24th, crews will move construction into the Preble Street Extension, which will be closed at night from 7pm-7am for about three weeks. Detours will be provided.

In between those dates, storm drain and sewer construction will close State Street Extension nightly between Forest Avenue and Park ave from 7pm-7am. That will last an estimated two months.

On August 10th, the biggest obstacle gets underway. State Street will undergo a massive facelift where it will receive new drainage systems, water mains, gas mains and other improvements. But this will mean it'll be completely closed to general traffic between Park Avenue and Deering Street for about three months. Only residents who live in that area will have access to the street. City leaders encourage people to use Franklin Street or the Fore River Parkway instead.

The bulk of the construction is expected to last through December.

© 2017 WCSH-TV