Study: Early Head Start fails to serve thousands of Maine children

MADELINE ST. AMOUR , WCSH 9:57 AM. EDT June 17, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (Press Herald) - A recent study found that there are thousands more needy young children in Maine than funded slots in the state’s Early Head Start programs, which provide holistic services for low-income families with children up to age 2, as well as prenatal care.

While each Early Head Start program in the state already has a waiting list, Head Start agencies statewide are facing a potential $1.8 million cut to their budgets in Gov. Paul LePage’s proposed state spending plan.

