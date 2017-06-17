Study: Early Head Start fails to serve thousands of Maine children

AUGUSTA, Maine (Press Herald) - A recent study found that there are thousands more needy young children in Maine than funded slots in the state’s Early Head Start programs, which provide holistic services for low-income families with children up to age 2, as well as prenatal care.
While each Early Head Start program in the state already has a waiting list, Head Start agencies statewide are facing a potential $1.8 million cut to their budgets in Gov. Paul LePage’s proposed state spending plan.
Portland Press Herald
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs