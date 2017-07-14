Study: average American spends 17 hours a year looking for a parking spot

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The average American driver spends 17 hours in one year looking for a parking spot, according to a new study from a transportation analytics firm.

The firm, INRIX, found drivers spend that time looking for spots on streets, in lots, or in garages, according to the report issued Wednesday.

In big cities like New York, drivers spent 107 hours in a year -- equivalent to almost five days of a person's life -- trying to find a place to park. In cities like Boston, drivers spent half that -- about 53 hours in a year -- finding spots to leave their cars.

"People are just queued up trying to get a spot," said Daniel Boilard, of Lewiston, who was in downtown Portland Friday with friends. "It's a Friday, summer. They're had to come by. We went around the block once and put it in Temple Street garage."

Some were lucky enough to get a place to leave their vehicle in the Old Port on Friday in no time. Others reported driving around for up to 15 minutes looking for a spot.

"We were about to turn around and head back to Wells, " said Tiffany Shliapa. "We don't want to spend $10 or $20 for parking when we're only going to be here for a couple of hours."

The study found found 34 percent of drivers they surveyed abandoned a trip because of parking issues.

The study says the average American shells out about $97 a year, trying to park in places like lots or garages, in order to avoid getting one of these. The study also says people are finding other ways to get where they want to go, instead of driving.

About 63 percent of the nearly 6,000 U.S. drivers surveyed said they avoided driving to shopping sites, airports, leisure or sports centers, and other destinations due to parking challenges.

Alex Resnick and her friends, who were visiting from New York City, said when they are back home, they have to get creative to avoid a hassle, often using ride-sharing services such as Uber or Lyft, or riding the subway, or using a bicycle-sharing program.

"It's difficult to find parking and it takes a lot of time and you have to worry about paying the meter," said Resnick.

