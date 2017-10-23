Students rally against bullying of gay student at Maine High School

Students line Webber Road Monday morning outside of York High School to protest bullying.

YORK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Parents and students at York High School are calling for the community to work together to fight bullying after a gay student was targeted.

Dozens of students rallied across from the school on Monday morning with signs saying 'Be Kind' and 'You Are Beautiful.'

York High School students and their parents said their peer has been bullied so badly that they have called school administrators to complain.

Some students say the bullying has not eased up.

Students line Webber Rd outside York HS holding signs that say "Be Kind" and "You Are Beautiful" pic.twitter.com/wE7m9zSHzM — Katie Bavoso (@KatieBavoso) October 23, 2017

Students told NEWS CENTER they are not just protesting the bullying of this one student but of any student facing bullying. The York students also say they are standing in support of LGBTQ acceptance.

Students protesting the bullying of a gay student.

NEWS CENTER has reached out to York High School administrators but has not heard back yet.

This story will be updated.

York High School in York, Maine

© 2017 WCSH-TV