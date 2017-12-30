Students host third annual SneakerPort in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Ocean Ave elementary school drew a large crowd today for the third annual SneakerPort.

Started by students, vendors ranging from ages 30 to even as young as 13 from all over New England were invited to set up tables to buy, sell and trade shoes and shirts to members of the community who are passionate about sneakers.

They're called sneakerheads, which stands for people who collect, trade, or admire sneakers as a hobby.

Daniel Hemminger thought of the idea with a couple of friends when he was 15 and wanted to shine a light on the culture for others here in Maine.

"Portland doesn't really have anything, Maine doesn't have anything like this, so we just thought about bringing an event here."

The event was twice as big as it was last year, and Hemminger hopes to bring it back with even more vendors in March or April of next year.

