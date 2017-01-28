Noble High School Incident

NORTH BERWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A high school student was injured Friday morning, when he was "punctured" by a "metal object."

Parents of students at Noble High School say they got a text message from the school. When they followed the web link, they opened a letter from the school's principal. It said that a student had been hurt:

"This morning before school started there was an incident that occurred at Noble High School. Two friends were vying for the same seat when one sat on the other’s lap. When he sat on his lap the other student stuck him in the lower back with a piece of metal. This resulted in a puncture wound."

Noble High School's principal, Joseph Findlay, said he sent out the letter to keep parents and students from becoming "unduly alarmed." But he said he could not provide any more details about the students involved.

Copyright 2016 WCSH