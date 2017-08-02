Student debt relief, tobacco bills on lawmakers agenda

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Legislature has a busy day ahead with solar, student debt relief and hands-free driving bills on the agenda.

Lawmakers are set to return for their final day of session to deal with bills, vetoes and bonds.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage has voiced support for a $40 million bond for student debt relief and a $55 million bond to help companies commercialize products through research and development.

LePage predicts lawmakers will override his vetoes of legislation to ban hand-held devices for drivers and raise the tobacco sales age to 21.

Many new laws will become effective 90 days after the Legislature's official last day.

Lawmakers may return in the fall to consider a marijuana bill.

