Student-athletes at Deering H.S. possibly the first to wear 'athletic hijabs'

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Student-athletes at Deering High School in Portland may be the first in the country to wear "athletic hijabs" for female Muslims.

Hijabs are traditional head coverings worn by Muslim females. Many are made of cloth or other fabric, but can be clumsy or can come unraveled during athletic activity. These ones are made of a breathable material found in typical athletic clothing.

Sophomore Tabarek Kadhim is one of the ten athletes wearing the "athletic" head coverings this spring. She also ran indoor track and had issues wearing her traditional hijabs.

"I ran 55 dash, 200 dash, I did long jumps and they were doing long jumps with me too they're jumping all the way up," said Kadhim. "They are breathable. They are more comfortable and I can actually hit the ball more freely and run freely of course."

Her teammates, senior captains Liva Pierce and Aneise Manikunda, started fundraising for the hijabs using a Go Fund Me page earlier this year. Neither of them wears the covering.

"Anything we can do to as captains and as teammates to remove barriers from other students should be an automatic," said Pierce.

