CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF CLOSINGS IN YOUR AREA.
UPDATE: 7AM
TOTAL POWER OUTAGES ACROSS THE STATE: 1959
EMERA: 390
CMP: 1569
MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE FOR FB LIVE VIDEO
MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE FOR FB LIVE VIDEO
Maine -- (NEWS CENTER) -- It's an icy morning with many reported closings and outages,
Although the storm is moving out of the area, temperatures continue to drop causing icy and hazardous road conditions.
%
Copyright 2016 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs