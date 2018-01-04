Storm pounds towns away from the coast

LEWISTON (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Inland towns are also taking a beating from the Noreaster. Lewiston-Auburn is getting raked by wind gusts of 45 miles per hour and heavy snow. The area is on track to get a foot of snow the second time in less than three weeks.

City officials in the twin cities were so concerned about the storm they asked residents to be home by noon if possible. But some businesses are staying open despite the dangerous conditions.

City offices in both Lewiston and Auburn closed before noon Thursday. We talked to one man who works at St. Mary's hospital and was heading home to Topsham. He says driving conditions are dangerous.

"[The visibility is] zero, we had a hard time seeing the loaders at the hospital, it was bad just crazy, " said Tom Lucza, Topsham resident.



Parking bans are in effect in Lewiston until 7 am Friday and 9 am in Auburn.

