Storm closures; not this daycare. (Photo by NEWS CENTER). (Photo: Custom)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Tuesday many schools closed throughout Maine as mother nature continued to pound the state, leaving some parents who still have to go to work in a bit of a pickle. It can be a mess for parents, including having a financial impact if they have to stay home.

But some daycare centers are opened Monday. Little Angeles Daycare on Perry Road was one of them. For example I spoke with the Director of Little Angeles Daycare Perry Road location, Brandy Berube.

She said when Bangor schools shut down for the day because of winter storms,they also close a few of their locations but keep several open to accommodate parents that have to work by shifting employees and the children to other centers.

Here’s an interesting fact: they said for days like this they actually see a reduction in the amount of kids because some parents go to school.

Berube said her husband is a Police Officer and she said she understands that many people may still have to go to work, such as first responders or people in the healthcare field and she's happy to be there.

“I've actually had three parents call this morning, ohh thank god you're open because my office is still open and I still have to go into work so thank god you're open...It feels good, it feels good to be able to help them out some parents definitely rely on those jobs and they don't have to loose work and we're here for them” said Brandy Berube, the Director of the Perry Road location.

Now we put the question out on Facebook. How does the snow impact parents?

We'd still like to here from you. Just head to our Facebook pages, WLBZ 2 or WCSH 6.

Copyright 2016 WCSH