Stolen boat crashes into home, police searching for driver

Ctsy Hurteau Towing and Recovery

OSSIPEE, NH (NEWS CENTER) — Police are trying to find the person who stole a boat and then drove it into a home in Ossipee.

A homeowner woke to a loud crash around midnight Sunday night only to find a boat was in his living room.

NH State Police and Marine Patrol say the boat crashed into a house on Deer Cove road in Center Ossipee on Ossipee Lake.

Police say the boat was still running when they got to the house but no one was onboard.

The boat went 75 feet from the water, across a beach and over a road before crashing onto the porch and partially through the side of the home.

No one inside the house was injured.

Members of the Ossipee Police Department, West Ossipee Fire Department, Center Ossipee Fire, New Hampshire State Police and New Hampshire State Police - Marine Patrol searched the water and the shore line for any persons injured or involved in the accident. No one was found.

The boat was a 2007, 22-foot Black Four Winns.

Anyone who may have information related to this accident or who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant Seth Alie at 603-293-2037 or by email at seth.alie@dos.nh.gov

