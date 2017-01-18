Stearns Basketball coach resigns but keeps teaching position

MILLINOCKET, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Stearns girls basketball coach Nick Cullen resigned his coaching duties earlier this week according to the Superintendent of the Millinocket School Department. Superintendent Frank Boynton says Cullen was first placed on paid administrative leave while they investigated an incident that happened during a timeout in a girl's basketball game at Searsport on Friday, January the 13th. Boyington describes what happened as a "Thoughtless, encouraging touch."

Cullen resigned his position as the Girl's Basketball Coach effective immediately but will resume his teaching position on Monday, January 23rd along with his duties as Junior High Athletic Director. His coaching position is being filled by the assistant coaches.

