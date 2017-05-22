AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Teachers in Maine will have their voices heard in Augusta as they argue for a statewide teacher contract - and they've got the governor on their side.

On Tuesday afternoon, LD 864 will enter a work session, after which, supporters hope, will bring them one step closer to creating a uniform, statewide teacher contract.

The bill's sponsor, Representative Matt Pouliot, says Maine's teachers are shortchanged.

He says a statewide contract will allow them to collectively bargain for better pay rates and benefits.

Governor LePage has voiced his support for the bill, saying it would raise the salary for open teacher positions in rural communities, allowing those struggling areas to attract and keep good educators there.

Federal data shows Maine's average pay for teachers is about $50,000, that's $20,000 less than New England's average.

Pouliot says collective bargaining under a statewide contract would prevent individual school administrations from having to negotiate with the state.

With teachers retiring faster than their positions can be filled, Pouliot says he believes this bill will attract more quality educators to Maine.

However, the union president of the Maine Education Association says there's no guarantee a statewide contract would effectively raise pay at all schools in the state. That work session is Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Augusta.

© 2017 WCSH-TV