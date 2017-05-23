Statewide teacher contract bill shot down

Caucasian teacher writing on chalkboard (Photo: Eric Raptosh Photography, ©Eric Raptosh Photography/Blend Images LLC)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A key legislative committee has voted against a bill to create a uniform teacher contract across Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee opposed the bill, 6-5, even after concessions from the bill's sponsor on Tuesday.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage says the idea would help rural districts compete for teachers. The sponsor, Republican Rep. Matt Pouliot, called it a "wage equality" bill.

The teachers' union says it takes away local control and doesn't guarantee an increase in salaries.

The average teacher's salary in Maine is about $50,000, compared with the New England average of more than $70,000.

The bill will now be considered by the full Legislature.

