State's motion denied in case of Black Lives Matter protesters

By admitting to a charge of disorderly conduct, 17 protesters who were arrested during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Portland avoid going to trial.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A judge's ruling sets the stage for another attempt at restorative justice between a group of Black Lives Matter protesters and Portland Police.

Cumberland County Superior Court Justice Lance Walker on Wednesday denied a motion by the State of Maine seeking to restore the case to docket after a plea deal with protesters fell apart.

RELATED: Police arrest 18 in Black Lives Matters protest

The protest last July was part of a nationwide campaign calling for improvements in the relationship between police agencies and people of color. In order to ensure their voices were heard, protesters demonstrated in the middle of on Commercial Street in Portland, bringing traffic to a stop. When protesters refused to allow traffic to pass, police arrested 17 of them.

RELATED: Black Lives Matter ruling

To keep criminal charges off their records, attorneys for the protesters entered into an agreement with the district attorney's office. The deal required protesters to meet with police at a restorative justice center with the goal of helping both sides come to a better understanding.

RELATED: Jude to decide if Black Lives Matter protesters will face charges

But the meeting never happened, and both sides blamed the other for breaking their agreement. The district attorney's office wanted the protesters to split into two groups for the meeting with police, while protesters said they would only meet if they could all stay together. Attorneys for the protesters said they would not have agreed to the meeting if they had known there would be no flexibility.

© 2017 WCSH-TV