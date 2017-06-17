State's largest Civil War re-enactment features 1867 mansion

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Union and Confederate military and civilian re-enactors from across New England will gather at Maine's largest Civil War reenactment.



The event is set to feature a full-scale battle scenario, artillery fire and living history in the 1867 Washburn mansion.



The reenactment will take place at the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center in Livermore.



Gates open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.



The event will also include a civilian camp, one-room schoolhouse, horse-drawn wagon rides, a pig roast and Victorian fashion show.

