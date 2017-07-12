Rep. Scott Hamann serves in the Maine House of Representatives for District 32 including parts of Cape Elizabeth and South Portland

WARNING: THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Maine state representative is apologizing for a profanity-laced online rant that some readers are interpreting as a threat against President Donald Trump.

Rep. Scott Hamann is a Democrat who represents parts of South Portland and Cape Elizabeth.

The Maine Republican Party obtained an excerpt from comments that Hamann made during an exchange on Facebook. In explicit language, Hamann concludes his tirade by saying "Trump is a half term president, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet of [him]." The full contents of his message can be seen in a post on the Maine GOP's Twitter account, but be warned that the language is graphic:

Maine Republican Party Chair Demi Kouzounas issued a statement condemning Hamann's comments. "Words cannot even begin to describe the level of revulsion I feel," she said. "The best way I can describe these comments is simple: unhinged and dangerous." Kouzounas called on leading Democrats to take action against Hamann.

After Republicans publicized his Facebook comments, Hamann released the following apology:

I regret my impulsive decision to post something aggressively sarcastic and inappropriate in a Facebook exchange with a childhood friend. While the tone of the post was born out of frustration with the vile language currently surrounding politics, I should not have responded with the same language. This is not language I typically use, it does not reflect my personal values, and while misguided, it was intended to make a visceral point about the devolving political discourse in America.

Although Hamann's apology was released by the Communications Director for the Maine State House Majority Office, Democratic Party leadership refused comment.

© 2017 WCSH-TV