Tweet from Rep. Larry Lockman, for which he was criticized by Maine's LGBTQ community.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Maine lawmaker known for making polarizing comments appears to be caught saying people who are transgender to people who are mentally ill.

Representative Larry Lockman from Amherst made the remarks on Twitter.

Members of the LGBTQ community in Portland are upset about Lockman's comments but they aren't exactly surprised at them either.

This controversy stems from a tweet which refers to employees in New York City getting fined for not acknowledging different types of transgender identity.

In context with other tweets in the conversation, Lockman appears to suggest people who are transgender are mentally ill.

We tried to reach Lockman to clarify what he meant but could not reach him.

LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Maine is criticizing Lockman for making the comments and saying he needs more education about transgender identity.

But since is the latest in a string of comments from Lockman, they aren't sure they'll be able to change his mind.

“I think is probably the first time I've seen something directed directly at the transgender community but he has comments going back to the 1980s about gay people,” said Matt Moonen from Equality Maine. “He's got quite a record that we're aware of.”

NEWS CENTER repeatedly tried to reach Lockman at his house, online and by phone.

So far, we haven't received any response.

