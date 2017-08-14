State police join search for Hancock man missing since February

FRANKLIN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State police have joined county police and wardens to investigate the case of a missing 48-year-old from Franklin, last seen Feb. 21 about a half mile from his home.

Russell Burnett lived alone at his 323 Eastbrook Road residence, and was walking down the same road in the early morning hours before his disappearance, state police told Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland.

Burnett, who was reported missing by a relative, was believed to have been wearing a gray ball cap, a maroon sweatshirt, a green- or gray-colored Carhartt jacket, blue jeans and brown steel-toed work boots.

Shortly after his disappearance in February, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office learned Burnett had left his Franklin residence accompanied by Bev, his female mix-breed canine companion.

State Police's Major Crimes Unit and Evidence Response Team were at Burnett's home Monday looking for any evidence or information in connection with the case.

Anyone with information about Burnett or his whereabouts is asked to call state police in Bangor at 207-973-3700 and ask to speak with Sgt. Darryl Peary.

