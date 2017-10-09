WCSH
State Police investigate death of infant in Standish

Beth McEvoy , WCSH 8:52 AM. EDT October 09, 2017

STANDISH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — State Police are investigating the death of an infant in Standish. 

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said they called State Police to investigate the death of an infant that was called in early Monday morning, October 9. 

State Police are not releasing the age or gender of the child at this time. Police investigate all deaths of children under the age of three-years-old. 

This story will be updated as NEWS CENTER learns more. 

 

