State Police identify victim of deadly Westbrook shooting

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- UPDATE: Maine State Police have identified the woman shot in Westbrook Monday night as 50-year-old Norma Bridges. Bridges was found dead inside her home at 40 Falmouth Street. Police responded to the scene at about 9pm. The gun involved in the shooting has been recovered. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Maine State Police said Monday night they are investigating a shooting in Westbrook.

Maine Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland confirmed the shooting happened on Falmouth Street Monday night.

Westbrook Police are calling it a "suspicious death."

No other information was provided.

