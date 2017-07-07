Four-legged 'suspect' found wandering amok I-95

(Photo: Maine State Police)

ETNA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A very suspicious looking, four-legged "suspect" was asking fur trouble Friday when he was found wandering amok the interstate in Etna.

A ruff place to be for the approximately 2-foot-tall suspect, and certainly a cause fur alarm fur motorists traveling upwards of 75 mph.

It's pawssible the suspect has taken its home fur granted, so police are attempting to positively identify him and get him back — it's the leashed they can do.

Anyone who knows the subject is encouraged to call Bangor Regional Communication at 207-973-3700.

Here's to hoping the subject paws and reflects on his apparent naughty behavior.

