State police Detective Christopher Crawford, of Cornville, named Trooper of the Year

(Kennebec Journal) — Maine State Police Detective Christopher Crawford, of Cornville, was named Trooper of the Year on Thursday by Maine State Police Chief Col. Robert Williams.

Williams said Crawford is a “seasoned investigator who has been involved in several high profile investigations in recent years.” Crawford played a leading role in the homicide investigation of Valerie Tieman, of Fairfield, whose body was found buried in woods last August near her home. Her husband, Luc Tieman, is awaiting trial for murder. Crawford also has worked on the embezzlement case of former Anson Tax Collector Claudia Viles, and in a theft ring targeting Walmart stores in which $250,000 in cash was seized from a suspect’s home.

