State looking into how to collect money from cash-only pot businesses

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — When Maine’s recreational marijuana business kicks into high gear, it’s expected to generate millions of dollars in taxes and fees for the state.

Because the drug is still considered illegal by the federal government, banks and credit unions can not take marijuana money. That has Maine’s state treasurer grappling with numerous issues, as she tries to figure out how the state will be taking in that money.

"What do you do?" she said. "Do they have to bring it in in cash? That’s precisely the thing we’re dealing with.”

Cash-only businesses can be tough to track, making sure they follow the law and pay all their taxes. At a time when most of the state’s financial transactions are done electronically through banks, Hayes questions how those taxes will be paid.

"We’re much further away from a cash economy, if you will, in state government than even a couple of years ago," Hayes said. "So going back there would create some of its own problems."

Since banks don’t take marijuana money, how will the state be able to deposit those tax dollars in their accounts? Hayes said that money will likely be lumped in with other tax revenues and not specifically defined.

“It may be we’ll be doing a part of the don’t ask, don’t tell. I don’t know," she said. "Again, I’m still in a learning stage."

Next month Hayes will be meeting with state treasurers from across the country in Washington to air out their concerns and discussed what they’ve learned. This is an issue that municipalities will also be facing as they look to collect local fees from those businesses.

