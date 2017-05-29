State board to rule on challenges to Sappi deal on Presumpscot River dam removal

Sappi Mill (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND PRESS HERALD — Staff members have advised the Maine Board of Environmental Protection to reject two appeals meant to derail a proposed dam removal and fish passage agreement for the Presumpscot River.

As part of a settlement announced in November, Sappi North America agreed to remove two spillways, or dam headwalls, at Upper Saccarappa Falls in Westbrook, and to install a fish passage system around Lower Saccarappa Falls. The company also agreed to either remove or provide fish passage around dams at Little ...

