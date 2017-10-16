Stash of 70 stolen undies uncovered in Limerick

Ctsy Getty Images

LIMERICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Women's underwear has been disappearing from homes in Limerick for two weeks.

The spree began on September 30 when police answered complaints about stolen underwear at three homes. Police said their investigation was stalled until a woman called on Saturday to report a Peeping Tom looking into her window.

A teenage boy who lives in the neighborhood caught the attention of deputies from the York County Sheriff's Office. Under questioning, deputies said the boy admitted not only to peeking into window but also to multiple break-ins to steal underwear.

Deputies said the boy led them into the woods to show them where he had hidden almost 70 items of underwear in various stashes. Most of the underwear was identified by their owners.

Deputies handed the boy a summons to appear in juvenile court on three counts of burglary. His appearance is scheduled for December 5.

