Starbucks' Zombie Frappuccino has short life and tastes Unicorn-awful

If you like bitter, disgusting coffee beverage travesties, Starbucks' Zombie Frappuccino may be your go-to drink for its six-day life.

The Zombie Frappuccino will be available in stores on Oct. 26, according to the website Day of the Human. The beverage will reportedly be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

Damn you Starbucks in your successful marketing. Went in for a cuppa tea walked out with a zombie. Lol 🎃👻 pic.twitter.com/clVwqgfTFm — GoddessVirgin (@OnlyGoddessV) October 27, 2017

The new drink follows the Unicorn and Mermaid Frappuccinos, two colorful drinks that found Instagram fame.

The new, Halloween-themed beverage will be créme Frappuccino-based and consist of green caramel apple powder, pink powder (we're not sure what flavor, if any, the pink powder will have), pink whipped cream brains and a "pink mocha drizzle."

The Unicorn Frappuccino was a bitter conglomeration of flavors. If you like the idea of shoving a bunch of Starbursts covered in Sour Patch Kids dust in your mouth, the upcoming Zombie Frappuccino may be for you.

